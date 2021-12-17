Seniors Mackenzie Morris and Shane Lambrecht have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School Triple A nominees.
The Triple A award recognizes top high school seniors who have excelled in Academics, Arts and Athletics. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the Triple A Award.
Morris, daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris, has participated in theater during her time in high school. She has also participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She also volunteers time with a variety of community activities including helping SAB with projects and coaching youth sports.
Morris is on the A honor roll and has been taking college level classes during high school. Her future plans are to attend Bemidji State University, where she plans to double major in elementary education and early childhood. She would also like to take coaching classes.
Lambrecht, son of Julie and Mike, has participated in theater in high school. He has also participated in football, basketball and baseball. Lambrecht is very involved with youth sports in the community where he helps coach a variety of age levels and also volunteers a lot of time helping out SAB with their numerous projects.
He is consistently on the A honor roll and has taken some college level classes as well. His future plans are to attend Bemidji State University and major in sports management and minor in coaching.
Triple A Award winners are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from fine arts and athletic communities.
