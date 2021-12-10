Caleb Kuske and Kiara Olesch have been named as the November Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Kuske is the son of Paul Kuske and has one brother, Grant.
During his high school career, Kuske has been active in band, jazz band, pit band, choir, jazz choir, musicals, cross-country, track, Peer Helping and Knowledge Bowl.
As a leader in his class, Kuske captained the cross-country team and the Knowledge Bowl team, was section leader in choir, maintained a spot on the A honor roll, and was named 2021 Cross-Country Teammate of the Year.
As for a favorite activity, Kuske chose jazz band.
“It gives me the opportunity to pursue my passion for music and be around my friends more often,” he said.
Jazz band also made for his most memorable experience, which he cites as winning a jazz band competition at the Eau Claire Jazz Fest.
Kuske’s band director, Joel Pohland, is his role model.
“He always goes out of his way to make class more fun and interesting and always goes the extra mile to cheer people,” Kuske said.
Through athletics, Kuske said he has experienced his greatest accomplishment in having the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
“Caleb represents our school with high character. He is a great example of a true Pioneer,” said Scott Herold, Pioneer cross-country head coach. “Caleb’s resilience is remarkable. No matter what hurdle he reaches, he finds a way to get over it with success. It has been an inspiration to watch him succeed this year.”
The young man who friends would describe as kind, hard-working, smart and funny, will miss playing in jazz band and pep band, once he graduates from high school.
Kuske’s plans are to attend Concordia College - Moorhead and pursue a degree in music education.
Olesch is the daughter of Amie and Shawn Olesch and has four siblings, Mariah, Kaleah, Braydin and Jaylah.
Active in sports and band, Olesch captained the basketball team and earned All-Conference Academic Team, All-Conference Honorable Mention and other awards through that sport.
She also captained the volleyball team, earning many honors including All-Conference Player.
In softball, Olesch also excelled earning many honors including Granite Ridge All-Conference Player.
In band, Olesch was a member of the pit band, pep band, jazz 1 ensemble and jazz 2 ensemble.
Other activities for Olesch include Student Council, Peer Helping, Minnesota Honor Society, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), and was band president.
It’s no wonder that Olesch cites her favorite activities as sports and band.
“They give me the opportunity to hang out with friends. They also allow me to develop my skills, whether that is musically or athletically,” she said.
Band also offered Olesch her most memorable experience — riding down to US Bank Stadium on the band bus to play in pep band.
“Kiara has been an absolutely amazing student to work with these past seven years. She accepts any challenge in stride and pushes herself to achieve at 100% all the time,” said Band Director Joel Pohland.
“I have never witnessed a student so dedicated to so many things,” he said. “She is always on top of her classwork, athletics and activities. She wants to be involved in everything, but doesn’t let it stop her from giving 100% every single day.
“She is the first to lend a helping hand and is a great mentor for our younger students,” Pohland said. “This is probably the biggest thing that will be missed at Pierz when Kiara graduates. She takes so many young students under her wing and pushes them to find success in everything they do.”
Role models for Olesch were upper classmen during her years at Pierz Healy High.
“Girls like Kelsi Stuckmayer, Katelyn Becker and Emily Dehler were big role models for me,” she said. “I admire their hard work and dedication.”
As for her greatest accomplishment, Olesch noted playing as the leadoff hitter and starting shortstop during the 2021 softball season and winning the conference championship was her choice.
Upon graduation, she will miss seeing the friends who consider her competitive, athletic, positive, helpful, smarting, caring and funny, as well as her teachers and participating in all of her activities.
Future plans for Olesch include attending a four-year college to a pursue a major that she will be happy and successful with. “I would also like to possibly continue my career in band and sports,” she said.
As Students of the Month, Kuske and Olesch are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
