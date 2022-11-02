Kirby Fischer and Marissa Otremba have been named as the October Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Fischer is the son of Beth and Shawn Fischer, and has two siblings, Ellie and Tyler.
During high school, he has been on the football team (captain) and played basketball and baseball, as well as being involved in Peer Helping and WEB (Where Everyone Belongs).
His favorite activity has nothing to do with school, as it is to go to the cabin to spend time with his family and be outside.
Playing high school sports, however, made for his most memorable experience to date.
Fischer said his parents are his role models.
“They are always working hard and they have taught me how to be successful,” he said.
That role modeling may be what made Fischer someone who Ruth Stuckmayer, business teacher, called “a quiet leader who is observant and thoughtful.”
“He has the appropriate level of confidence and is understanding, compassionate and open-minded,” Stuckmayer said. “He works hard and has a keen sense of business. He has consideration for others and works well in any group. He is respectful of all.”
As for the sports Fischer has been involved in, Stuckmayer said, “His calm demeanor and intuition make him a shining example for other athletes. He is competitive by nature and it is obvious that others look up to him.”
Being captain of the Pierz Healy High Pioneers football team is what Fischer feels is his greatest accomplishment.
The young man who said his friends would describe him as kind, respectful and hard-working will miss spending time with those friends and playing sports, as he graduates in the spring.
Otremba is the daughter of Bob and Tina Otremba and has three siblings, Lydia, Lance and Miranda.
Her list of activities and accomplishments in high school is long. She is captain on the varsity tennis team, is vice president of the Student Council, co-chair in Peer Helping, president of the Spanish Club, is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, is the dance team manager, is involved in Yearbook Cub and WEB, is in Chamber choir, Bella Voce, is an officer in band (recorder), has been part of the fall musical and Pep Band.
Of all the activities she is involved in, Otremba said her favorite is tennis.
“I love the team, being a role model and a leader for them to look up to. I enjoy every practice and match with them and I will be sad when the season is over,” she said.
Choir, however, provided her most memorable experience, going on the band and choir trip to Texas in 2022.
“I loved being with all my friends and getting to experience Texas for the first time,” she said. “My favorite part was when we learned how to line dance at a ranch.”
Band Director Joel Pohland called Otremba “a fantastic student and an extremely dedicated student and hard worker.”
“Marissa is always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen in our school. She always shows great school pride and has a strong determination to leave her impact on our school,” he said.
In the band room, she is dedicated to learning her music and is a great leader, while being humble, he said.
“She will always provide feedback to help our entire ensemble sound better and wants to see our whole music program flourish,” Pohland said. “Marissa’s dedication and leadership will be greatly missed after she graduates, but her impact on our music program and school.”
Her sister, Lydia, is Otremba’s role model.
“She is my role model because she has a heart for Jesus and it pushes me to strive to live like Christ,” she said.
To date, Otremba said her greatest accomplishment was getting into the Minnesota Honor Society. “I am so grateful and proud of myself to be involved in an honorable program,” she said.
When Otremba leaves Pierz Healy High in the spring, she said she will miss most being able to interact with the teachers.
“I will miss the humor that they share every day. All the teachers at Pierz are great and have impacted so many lives, including mine,” she said.
Otremba’s plans following graduation are to pursue a communications degree and do something in the design field.
As Students of the Month, Fischer and Otremba are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
