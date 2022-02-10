A Kindergarten Roundup is being planned for Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at the Swanville Elementary School.

Families who have children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022 should attend. Parents should bring their children’s immunization forms.

For more information or to register your child, call (320) 547-5100.

Load comments