Royalton High School announced that Kaylee Rudolph was selected as Student of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Philip and Michele and has a brother, Zackary, who is a freshman.
At Royalton High School, Rudolph has been involved in a number of activities such as FFA, volleyball, track and cross-country student manager, Jazz Band, Solo/Ensemble, Concert/Contest Band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and Minnesota Honor Society.
“In the variety of clubs that I am a part of I have learned many beneficial life skills including leadership, communication and time management skills,” Rudolph said. “Band is something that I’m passionate about and has taught me commitment and responsibility.”
She is first chair in her section in band and plays flute and piccolo, while also learning to play the saxophone.
She said by being involved in sports, she was able to build better relationships with fellow classmates and see how hard work really does pay off.
Rudolph lists her favorite class as intro to ag, because of its hands-on approach,
“One of my favorite parts of this class was we were able to design a fishing rod, build it and take it home for a forever memory,” Rudolph said. “I would encourage other students to take this class because it is a great class to try something new. Even if you are not extremely interested in ag classes I think that this one has something for everyone.”
A favorite memory involved track and her teammates.
“My favorite high school memory is after every track meet last year Erin, Zara, Grace and I would go to Bill’s and get chocolate milk then meet back at the parking lot and talk,” Rudolph said. “This memory stands out above all because last year was an exceptionally strange year and spending that time with my friends made me forget all that was going on in the world at the time.”
Rudolph said her family members have been the main supporters in her life.
“My family has always been my biggest supporter. They encourage me to step out of my comfort zone and try my best even if I’m not confident in myself,” Rudolph said. “If they didn’t push me to try new things I don’t think that I would be the person I am today. They also inspire me to see the good in people even if others don’t.”
She said growing up on the family farm taught her persistence.
“If something doesn’t work the first time keep trying,” she said. “My dad also instilled in me that the amount of effort you put in is what you get back, so work harder than everyone else.”
Rudolph said her favorite thing to do with her family is to travel. She said every summer the family takes a road trip to a new place.
“So far with my family, I have visited 12 states and one day I hope to have visited all 50,” she said.
Outside of school, Rudolph volunteers at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus and has worked at the Little Falls Bakery and Deli. She also enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her friends and family.
Rudolph plans to attend Southwest Minnesota State University to major in agriculture education with a minor in music.
“These four years fly by fast so join all the activities you want, go to sporting events, don’t be afraid to ask questions and stand up for yourself, because before you know it, it will be your senior year,” Rudolph said by way of advice to underclassmen.
