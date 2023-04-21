Swanville Public School announced Karley Loven was chosen as the March Student of the Month for grades 10-12. She is the daughter of John and Tanya Loven.
“Karley is a self-motivated learner. She works very hard to always do her best to not only complete the assignment, but also to fully understand the concepts. She is respectful toward staff and her peers throughout the learning process,” said math instructor Liza Hasse. “Karley conducts herself with maturity and displays a positive attitude. She has developed into a leader in our school, who leads by example and positivity. I enjoy working with Karley in class, she is very deserving of this award.”
In school, Loven stays busy with Student Council, starting her service in seventh grade and continuing on ever since. She also is on the basketball, volleyball and softball teams, participating in all of these activities since sixth grade.
She was in band for a number of years.
Outside of school, Loven keeps herself busy with Adopt a Highway cleaning, volunteering with Vacation Bible School at her church, assisting in any way she can at the Mid-Summer Carnival, volunteering with Swanville Athletic Boosters, working at Blood Drives and coaching elementary basketball.
She is a former Spanish student of the year and has been on the All-Conference basketball and softball teams. She said the best part of the school day is seeing her friends and playing sports.
“I have enjoyed working with Karley in my classroom, on the volleyball and basketball courts. She is upbeat and positive every time I see her,” said Chad Brever, physical education teacher and coach. “Karley works hard to achieve excellent grades and to improve herself on and off the court. She is a positive role model for classmates, teammates and younger students. Karley is responsible, respectful, honest, helpful, and hardworking. Her winning the student of the month award is a well-deserved achievement. Karley is always kind hearted and can bring a smile to everyone’s face to brighten up their day.”
Loven enjoys being with friends, family, reading and working out and playing sports of all kinds. Her post high school plan is to attend UNW St. Paul to pursue a degree in psychology.
Loven’s advice to other students is: “Don’t take anything for granted because one day you may not have it any more.”
