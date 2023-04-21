Karley Loven
Submitted Photo

Swanville Public School announced Karley Loven was chosen as the March Student of the Month for grades 10-12. She is the daughter of John and Tanya Loven.

“Karley is a self-motivated learner. She works very hard to always do her best to not only complete the assignment, but also to fully understand the concepts. She is respectful toward staff and her peers throughout the learning process,” said math instructor Liza Hasse. “Karley conducts herself with maturity and displays a positive attitude. She has developed into a leader in our school, who leads by example and positivity. I enjoy working with Karley in class, she is very deserving of this award.”

