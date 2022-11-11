Royalton High School announced that Joseph Achen was selected as Student of the Month for September. He is the son of Craig and Cindy.
Achen said his family has had a very big impact on his life.
“Family is a huge part of my life, especially since I have 10 siblings. Me, being the youngest of 11, has definitely come with downsides like being babied all the time. However, the advantages of being the youngest absolutely outweigh the disadvantages,” he said.
“These advantages include being able to learn from my older siblings and watch them make mistakes and grow. This has allowed me to not make those same mistakes myself. Furthermore, I know how to deal with situations and overcome obstacles in my life more efficiently because of them. My family is my support system,” he said.
In school, Achen is involved in a wide variety of activities. These activities include: FFA, basketball, Business Professionals of America (BPA) and Minnesota Honor Society.
Achen said he believes all of these activities have taught him a lot, but especially FFA,
“One thing that I have learned through all of these activities is the importance of being able to lead and work in a team. While I love being a part of all of these things, FFA is my favorite. FFA has shaped me into the person I am today. I have made so many friends, memories, relationships, connections and skills that will propel me in my future plans. FFA allows me to be a leader and advocate in the agriculture community,” he said.
He has held numerous leadership positions in FFA, including president of the Royalton Chapter, a well as treasurer on the Region II officer team.
“FFA has taken me so many places that I could have never imagined. Moreover, FFA gives me the opportunity to use my role as a leader to be an advocate for agriculture. Since joining FFA, I can say that I am a much more confident, organized and prepared person,” he said.
When it comes to his classes, Achen said one of his favorite classes is financial accounting.
“While I normally am not interested in these types of classes, I have made an exception to this class. I say this because in this class it is very open ended. We learn so much about all the background work that takes place in owning a business. This is my favorite class because we have very collaborative discussions where everyone is involved and asking questions,” he said.
Outside of the classroom, Achen is involved with 4-H, his church youth group and the National Milking Shorthorn Junior Society (MSJS). In 4-H, he exhibited dairy cattle and is a head camp counselor during the summer.
A favorite memory in high school for Achen was at the State FFA Convention in St. Paul,
“My favorite high school memory took place in St. Paul at the State FFA Convention. Here was where I participated in the Milk Quality event, along with two other Royalton teammates. At the convention I placed secondnd overall behind my own teammate, Alivia Pyka who took firstst place. Also, our team took first place overall and are advancing to nationals in Indianapolis in October,” Achens aid.
Along with his favorite memory in high school, Achen said basketball has also stood out for him.
“The best activity that I am involved in is basketball. I truly have a passion for this game that is unmatched to anything else in my life. When I am playing basketball, it seems like I am truly living in the moment and all the worries in my head go away for a brief time,” he said.
Following graduation, Achen plans to attend college, but has not decided yet where he will be going. He does hope to study ag business and ag communications.
Achen’s advice for freshmen is: “Get involved. Try new things, find something you like and run with it! Jump in feet first and give your time to it. In doing this, you will stay busier which gives you less time to be stressed and feel anxiety about academics.”
