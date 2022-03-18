Jetta Boser and Michael Burggraff have been named as the February Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Boser is the daughter of Julie Woitalla and Chad Boser and has two older sisters, Jasmine and Jade.
During her high school career, Boser participated in volleyball, track, was the girls basketball manager, youth group, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) and Peering Helping. She was also awarded two varsity P Awards.
Track is Boser’s favorite activity, “Because it is such a fun sport to be in. It feels like one big family and everyone is so supportive,” she said.
Being a member of the homecoming court was Boser’s most memorable experience inside of school.
“I didn’t think people thought of me as a leader and an awesome person,” she said. “It was an awesome experience to be part of, especially the limo ride.”
While Boser may not have known how other people thought of her, Teacher Marcus Artner did.
“Jetta is a good student and a hard worker in the classroom. More importantly, she is a great person,” he said.
“She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude that spreads to the people around her,” Artner said. “I know she will do great things in the future.”
Boser chose her mother as her role model.
“We used to not be close at all, but over the past couple of years we became best friends,” she said. “She is always there for me, pushing me to be my very best. She lets me know that she is proud of me through her actions or words. Mom is such a hardworking, loving, fun, outgoing, passionate person and I hope to be just like her.”
It may be that wish to be like her mother that brought Boser what she considers her greatest accomplishment.
“I would say being more out there and involved. I used to be shy and would get bullied when I was younger. I started defending myself and knowing my worth,” she said. “I went from a girl who went to school and got out. Now I am involved in as many things as I can and love being in school with friends and teachers.”
The young woman friends would describe as kind-hearted, fun, outgoing, loud, positive, happy and determined, said she will miss all the fun memories she’s made through sports, activities, teachers, friends and just being a kid.
Boser plans to attend North Dakota State University to pursue a master’s degree in architecture. “Then, just see where life takes me,” she said.
Burggraff is the son of Nancy and Tom Burggraff and has an older sister, Emily.
Activities for Burggraff included baseball and football during high school. He also maintained a spot on the A Honor Roll.
However, Burggraff listed hunting as his favorite activity.
“It is a humbling and exhilarating experience, alongside friends and family,” he said.
Winning the 14U AA state championship in baseball he listed as his most memorable experience.
Making the A Honor Roll every year throughout high school is something he considers his greatest accomplishment.
Burggraff considers his parents his role models.
“They have showed me that hard work and determination can lead to great things in life,” he said.
Agriculture Teacher Pat Tax sees that hard work and determination in her classroom and called Burggraff “a great addition.”
“He is self-driven to do well and has such a wonderful personality,” she said. “He does quality work in everything I ask. Michael will do so well after school, because he is such a great guy. He treats everyone with respect and courtesy and has a sense of humor that is contagious.
“With his engagement and activity, as well as a focused, driven and personable attitude, Michael is a great role model for fellow students,” Tax said.
Burggraff will miss playing sports and hanging out with his friends who would describe him as competitive, upbeat, trustworthy, helpful and a jokester, as he heads to Bemidji State University after graduation. He plans to pursue a degree in wildlife biology.
As Students of the Month, Boser and Burggraff are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
