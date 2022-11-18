Jayda Alholm

Little Falls Community High School announced that Jayda Alholm has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for October. She is the daughter of Shawn and Julie Alholm.

Alholm has worked hard to place herself on the A Honor Roll her entire high school career. Additionally, her academic achievements are noticeable by her induction into the LFCHS Honor Society. She also was an Excel Award nominee as a junior.

