Little Falls Community High School announced that Jayda Alholm has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for October. She is the daughter of Shawn and Julie Alholm.
Alholm has worked hard to place herself on the A Honor Roll her entire high school career. Additionally, her academic achievements are noticeable by her induction into the LFCHS Honor Society. She also was an Excel Award nominee as a junior.
A varsity letter winner since eighth grade, Alholm’s passion for the sport of swimming is evident. Swimming awards have been plentiful for Alholm during her high school career. Her upbeat personality and attitude made her a logical go-to for the Team Spirit Award from grades 9 - 12. She has also been recognized with the Hardworker Award and the Outstanding Swimmer Award as a junior, in addition to being named All-Conference Honorable Mention. For the last two seasons, Alholm has captained the Flyers.
Participating in visual arts competition, Alholm has garnered a Superior Award and placed first All-Conference in the Craft Division. Serving as a LINK leader as a junior and a senior has been an additional activity of Alholm. During her freshman and sophomore years, she played basketball.
“Without exaggeration, Jayda is the epitome of Flyer Pride: as a student, athlete and person. Adults and classmates have the utmost respect for her because she leads by example through her daily actions and words. In the classroom, she is a self-starter who won’t settle for anything except her best, persisting through challenging work. In the pool, her positive attitude and work ethic are second to none, raising the level of everyone around her as she strives for excellence. In life, she is simply an amazing human being, kind and respectful to everyone and willing to take risks to grow, not needing to impress anyone else. Jayda ‘is’ Flyer Pride,” said Sarah Filippi, high school English language arts teacher and swimming coach.
“Jayda has been a constant figure in the FACS Department, having taken most of the classes offered in the department. She has especially excelled in the Quilting and Early Childhood Education Classes,” said Julie Slettom, LFCHS FACS teacher.
“Jayda possesses the gift of having a creative mind. She can discern patterns, color and texture and apply these traits to fabrics to design beautiful works of art in the form of a quilt. Jayda enjoys being challenged in the classroom. She has the self-confidence and the patience to work independently, yet is willing to help others, especially children,” Slettom said. “Her kind heart, gentle mannerisms and smile make her a natural teacher in the classroom and in the swimming pool. She makes learning fun. The life skills she has gained through her coursework in the Family and Consumer Science area have prepared her to do great things in the field of education and in life.”
Community service activities of Alholm include volunteering over 200 hours to the Mississippi River Racers swimming program as a volunteer coach.
When she is not in school, Alholm enjoys swimming, quilting and fishing.
After graduation, Alholm plans to attend the College of Saint Benedict to pursue a degree in elementary education. She also plans to swim for the Bennies.
