Royalton High School announced that James Vannurden was selected as Student of the Month for March. He is the son of Phil and Jill.
Vannurden said his family has been a huge part of his life.
“My family has been really influential in my life, they have pushed me very hard in everything. My parents have always made sure to push me to getting good grades and being active in sports and activities,” he said.
Whether it is in school or outside of school, Vannurden is involved in a variety of activities, including Youth Group for his church, football, track and YES Club.
“I have always loved football since I was very little, I would play it every day. Football has help me through life because of all of the memories and friends I’ve gained,” he said. “Track has been fun over the years because of the friendships I made.
“I have done a ton of activities in YES Club, like building a retaining wall for the school, and doing fun activities with our group like snow tubing at Power Ridge. Overall YES Club has been a good experience for me,” he said.
When it comes to his classes Vannurden said his favorite class was welding.
“What I liked about welding so much is that I got taught a whole new skill, Welding was one of the only classes that I couldn’t wait to go to. It stood out because at first, I was a little bit scared of trying it but once I got comfortable, it was awesome. I would suggest it to other students because it’s a good skill to have with you, and not many know how to do it,” he said.
Vannurden said his favorite memory from school took place during homecoming.
“Homecoming is such a fun time because of all the activities we did including the Olympics and dress up days. What made it the best memory was at the end of the day I played football with all of my buddies versus the Paynesville Bulldogs. It was a brutal game, but it all made it worth it when we pulled ahead and won the game. After that everyone was pumped up and it was a good time,” he said.
“The best game I was involved in is my junior year of football, where in the second round of the playoffs. We played against the Paynesville Bulldogs, and we were going back and forth at each other. The nerves were hitting because there was a full crowd and we had to stay in the game, but when the clock struck zero, we managed to pull out the win. At the end it was so rewarding because even though my body felt like garbage, I was so excited we won,” said of his favorite school event.
Following graduation, Vannurden will jump right into working and doing construction.
“I chose construction because I like to work with my hands and I like to moving around all of the time. The best thing that I like about construction is going through building and looking at the progress made on the building,” he said.
Vannurden’s advice to high school freshmen is: “Get your required classes done earlier so you can have fun classes that you will like when you’re an upperclassman and make sure to have fun.”
