Royalton High School announced that Ingrid Popp was selected as Student of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Terry and Julie.
At Royalton High School, Popp believes the biggest activity she has been involved with was band, from grades 5 - 12.
“Band taught me that working as a team is very important. Each person has their own part and each part is important. Even if you have a small part in something, what you do contribute adds to the bigger picture. I’m going to really miss band class,” she said.
Popp’s internship with a kindergarten class was her favorite in school.
“It’s so fascinating to watch kids grow and learn. I wish everybody could hang out with those kids. Each one is so funny, sweet, and unique,” she said.
Outside of school, Popp spends a lot of time volunteering, helping out with vacation bible school, at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice.
“There is so much joy in singing and dancing about God with little kids. It’s cool to watch them learn about God. I also like to help out with Feed My Starving Children when our church does it. I like to contribute what I can to help people and make the world a better place,” she said.
She also helps on her family’s dairy farm, finding the most peace and joy there, she said.
“I love being outside with the animals and helping my dad and uncle. Each day on the farm is a new adventure,” she said.
“My family is very important to me and they have taught me many important lessons. My dad taught me never to give up even when I don’t think I could do something. My mom taught me to be goofy and to not care about what other people think,” Popp said.
Popp plans to take a year off after graduation, and hopes to work on the family’s farm during that year.
If she attends college, it will be to earn a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, to become a kindergarten teacher.
Her advice to high school freshmen is: “It’s so cliche but truly don’t worry about what others think. Their opinion doesn’t matter. If you didn’t do something because other people told you it’s weird or if you wear something and other people make fun of you, that doesn’t show your character, it shows theirs. Please don’t worry about what others think.”
