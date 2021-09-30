Monday, October 4 ­— Sloppy jo on bun, roasted potatoes, pickles, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, October 5 — Super nachos, tortilla chips, lettuce, cheese, salsa, carrot sticks and cucumber slices, fruit.

Wednesday, October 6 — Hamburger rice hotdish, buttered bread, peas, carrots, fruit.

Thursday, October 7 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, au gratin potatoes, corn, fruit.

Friday, October 8 — No school.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments