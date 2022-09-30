Holy Trinity school lunch menu, Oct. 3 - 7 Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, October 3 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered bread, corn, fruit.Tuesday, October 4 — Barbecue chicken on bun, coleslaw, corn, fruit.Wednesday, October 5 — Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans, fruit.Thursday, October 6 — Chicken tetrazzini, garlic breadstick, salad, corn, fruit.Friday, October 7 — No school.• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Come one, come all for potato field days in Little Falls Little Falls Community Middle School principal thrilled to return to his roots Zimmerman honored by Morrison County for selfless action Flyers crown homecoming royalty; Filippi and Gwost are king and queen Line dancing gets bodies and minds moving E-Editions Morrison County Record Sep 25, 2022 0 Online Poll What do you think about the pandemic fraud schemes coming to light? You voted: I think it shows how little thought and oversight were put into the very good idea of making sure children were fed during the pandemic. It never fails, greedy people have to ruin it. I’m furious — and I’m sure taxpayers will never see that money returned. Vote View Results Back
