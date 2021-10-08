Monday, October 11 — Chicken noodle soup, corn, peas, buttered bread, fruit.
Tuesday, October 12 — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, green beans, carrot sticks, fruit.
Wednesday, October 13 — Pulled pork on bun, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday, October 14 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, fruit.
Friday, October 15 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese, green beans, fruit.
• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.
