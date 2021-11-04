Monday, November 8 ­— No school.

Tuesday, November 9 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa and cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, November 10 — Chili, grilled cheese, green beans, fruit.

Thursday, November 11 — Spaghetti sauce on pasta, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit.

Friday, November 12 — Cheese pizza, Caesar salad, veggies and dip, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments