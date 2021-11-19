Monday, November 22 ­— Hamburger on bun, pickles, french fries, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, November 23 — Chicken noodle soup, peas, cooked carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Wednesday, November 24 — Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, cranberries, dessert.

Thursday, November 25 — No school.

Friday, November 26 — No school.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments