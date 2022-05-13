Monday, May 16 ­— Turkey sliders, potato chips, raw veggies and dip, fruit.

Tuesday, May 17 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa and cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, May 18 — Ham and turkey sub, Sun chips, cucumbers, carrots, cauliflower, dip, fruit.

Thursday, May 19 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, green beans, fruit.

Friday, May 20 — PB&J sandwich, mac and cheese, beans, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

