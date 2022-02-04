Monday, February 7 ­— Hamburger on bun, pickles, french fries, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, February 8 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, fruit.

Wednesday, February 9 — Spaghetti sauce on pasta, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit.

Thursday, February 10 — Chicken noodle soup, peas, cooked carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Friday, February 11 — Cheese pizza, green beans, baby carrots, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments