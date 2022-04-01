Monday, April 4 ­— Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa and cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Tuesday, April 5 — Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans, fruit.

Wednesday, April 6 — Lasagna casserole, breadstick, broccoli, fruit.

Thursday, April 7 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, fruit.

Friday, April 8 — Fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, green beans, carrots, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

