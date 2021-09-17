Monday, September 20 ­— Pork rib on bun, french fries, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, September 21 — Chicken fajita on shell, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, fresh veggies and dip, fruit.

Wednesday, September 22 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered bread, salad, fruit.

Thursday, September 23 — Goulash, carrots, green beans, buttered bread, canned fruit.

Friday, September 24 — Bosco sticks with pizza sauce, Caesar salad, sweet corn, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments