Monday, March 28 ­— Barbecue shredded chicken on bun, ripple chips, cucumbers, carrots and cauliflower, dip, fruit.

Tuesday, March 29 — Chicken fajita soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, March 30 — Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Thursday, March 31 — Goulash, buttered bread, green beans, cooked carrots, fruit.

Friday, April 1 — Not available by press time for March 27 issue.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

