Monday, March 14 ­— Super nachos, tortilla chips, lettuce, cheese, salsa, carrots and cucumber slices, fruit.

Tuesday, March 15 — Tater tot hot dish, buttered bread, corn, fruit.

Wednesday, March 16 — Chicken and dumplings, buttered bread, carrots, peas, fruit.

Thursday, March 17 — Sloppy jo on bun, roasted potatoes, pickles, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, March 18 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments