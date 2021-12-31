Monday, January 3 ­— Sloppy jo on bun, roasted potatoes, pickles, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, January 4 — Chicken fajita on shell, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, fresh veggies/dip, fruit.

Wednesday, January 5 — Chicken noodle soup, peas, cooked carrots, bread, fruit.

Thursday, January 6 — Hamburger rice hotdish, bread, green beans, carrots, fruit.

Friday, January 7 — Cheese pizza, Caesar salad, veggies/dip, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

