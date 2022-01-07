Monday, January 10 ­— Hamburger on bun, pickles, french fries, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, January 11 — Super nachos, tortilla chips, lettuce, cheese, salsa, carrot sticks and cucumber slices, fruit.

Wednesday, January 12 — Pulled pork on bun, roasted potatoes, cole slaw, fruit.

Thursday, January 13 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, green beans, fruit.

Friday, January 14 — French toast, boiled eggs, tater tots, cheese stick, juice, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

