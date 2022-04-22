Monday, April 25 ­— Meat/sub sandwich, chips, carrots, cucumbers and dip, fruit, baked beans.

Tuesday, April 26 — Spaghetti sauce on pasta, garlic, breadstick, broccoli, fruit.

Wednesday, April 27 — Chicken noodle soup, peas, cooked carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Thursday, April 28 — Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Friday, April 29 — Waffle sticks, boiled egg, tater tots, apple juice, cheese stick.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

