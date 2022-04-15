Monday, April 18 ­— No school.

Tuesday, April 19 — Tater tot hot dish, buttered bread, corn, fruit.

Wednesday, April 20 — Hot turkey and cheese on bun, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit.

Thursday, April 21 — Chicken dumpling soup, peas, cooked carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Friday, April 22 — Bosco stick, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fresh fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

