The Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association (MNSAA) has accredited Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz for the eligibility period of 2021 to 2028. Accreditation is a voluntary method of quality assurance with a goal to evaluate, validate and improve each school’s quality.
MNSAA is a federally recognized and state sanctioned nonprofit association for accrediting nonpublic schools in the State of Minnesota. The association’s mission is to be a catalyst for enhancing the quality of preschool-grade 12 nonpublic education in Minnesota through a comprehensive process of accreditation.
The agency helps schools provide quality nonpublic education for the children of Minnesota for its member schools. MNSAA is governed by a member elected Board of Directors that bases its accreditation on a school’s evaluation through a self-study process.
Schools are accredited based on their compliance with a set of rigorous standards which identify essential curriculum, instruction, personnel, governance, facility and marketing policies and practices that are considered necessary for an effective school. The accreditation process includes the creation of a visionary and focused strategic plan for improvement and an onsite visit by a team of educators from member schools. Accreditation with MNSAA relies heavily on how the individual school defines its mission and the way it seeks to accomplish that mission.
Holy Trinity School as a member of the more than 165 accredited schools that make up the Association.
