Little Falls Community High School announced that Henry Moore has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for September. He is the son of George and Jill Moore.
Moore has been on the A honor roll throughout high school and is a member of the Little Falls Honor Society. He was nominated for the ExCEL award as a junior.
In addition to his academic achievements, Moore has also been a devoted three-sport athlete. During the fall Moore served as a defenseman for the Flyers and also helped to lead the team as a two-year captain; similarly, Moore takes the ice as a defenseman during hockey season. When it is time for spring sports, track and field is the activity of choice for him.
Moore’s contributions to the fine arts department are significant. He has been involved in the fall play, the musical and the one-act play where he was named the best actor in the section as a junior. Moore’s presence has also been felt in the music department as an all-conference member of Concert Choir, a tenor section leader for two years and a three-year member of the Jubileers. Furthermore, his resume includes DECA, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, Drama Club, LINK and the Homecoming and Prom committees.
Volunteer activities for Moore include sharing his time and talents at Great River Arts and Team 56345, lending a hand to the Adopt-a-Highway program, serving as the stage manager for the IMC and talent show, making calls for the annual Day of Caring and helping with trash pickup and security at the Little Falls Craft Fair.
Camilla Larson, high school choir teacher and musical director, said she is honored to share words of praise on behalf of Moore.
“Henry has been a wonderful asset to the choral and drama departments through his leadership and positive attitude. He has modeled excellence as a choir section leader and All-Conference Choir Member, is Vice President of Drama Club, sings with the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota, participated in the Real Men Sing Festival and has had lead and supporting roles in the musicals and other drama productions,” Larson said. “Henry is a very dedicated student who always puts forth extra effort for the betterment of each group he is involved in. Henry is a hard worker with a great sense of humor and is a joy to work with in class. In addition to his fine arts activities Henry plays hockey and soccer while maintaining a high GPA.”
Moore said he enjoys playing sports, hanging out with his friends and family, watching movies, playing board games, being outside, acting, singing and dancing.
Future plans for Moore include attending college and completing a double major in drama and business.
