Little Falls Community High School has announced that Hannah Olson has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Ryan and Sarah Olson.
Olson has found much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society and her presence on the A Honor Roll. She has also received accolades in band with multiple superior ratings with her quintet and an excellent rating with her flute ensemble. Acting as a drum major and being a band ambassador are also achievements that top Olson’s list of successes.
Participation in athletics in some capacity has been a significant commitment of Olson during her years at LFCHS. Whether running or managing, cross country has been her activity of choice in the fall since her freshman year of high school.
Additionally, Olson has been a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, a LINK leader for two years, and a member of the Homecoming Committee and Baccalaureate planning committee during her senior year.
“Hannah checks all the boxes of being a model student: she excels academically, she is super involved in school extracurriculars, and she gives back to her community as a volunteer in many ways.,” said Bill Mushel, Olson’s science teacher.
“Hannah’s approach to school is much like her approach to life: recognize what’s important, work hard at that, and have fun doing it. The enthusiasm with which she attacks any challenge is contagious to all in her presence. Perhaps Hannah’s greatest asset is her positive influence on others. It is this kind of approach, as well as her high moral fiber and perennial sense of humor, that will serve her well in whatever future she chooses to make for herself,” Mushel said.
Olson’s church family is extremely important to her as evidenced by her volunteerism. She has served as a youth group leader and as a worship leader for music at church. Additionally, she helps with childcare, meal preparation and set-up for movie nights at church, as well as participating in youth group. Ruby’s Pantry has also benefited from Olson’s time.
When she is not in school, Olson enjoys hanging out with friends, baking, reading, playing piano and crafting/scrapbooking.
After graduation, Olson will be attending Crown College, where she will major in business administration and marketing with a minor in worship ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.