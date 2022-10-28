Swanville Public School announced the October Senior High Student of the Month is senior Gavin Hasse. He is the son of David and Liza Hasse.
Hasse participates in many school activities, in both the areas of sports and other extracurriculars. He has been in football since seventh grade. He has also participated in theatre also since seventh grade. He is currently the student body president and has served in a council role three additional years.
Hasse has been on the trap shooting team since its inception back in 2018. Gavin has been on the A Honor Roll all of his high school career and was also honored with Academic Excellence in football.
He stays busy outside of school by going on youth group mission trips, including Oklahoma City and Cheyenne River Reservation and a local mission service trip, consisting of volunteering time and talents to the Long Prairie community.
“I have had the opportunity to coach Gavin for four years. He is a humble kid who does everything that is asked of him and then some. Being named student of the month is not a shock to me as he is a great student athlete who makes sure his studies come first,” said Adam Gerads, instructor and coach. “Gavin is involved in a number of school activities, including being in school plays, student council, trap, football along with other activities. Gavin is a great representative of our school and community and is a great choice for the student of the month award.”
Hasse said his favorite thing about school is getting to hang out with his classmates. He advises others: “Don’t worry about what other people thank of you because in the end, it doesn’t matter.”
“Gavin is the kind of student you wish all could be like. He is respectful, mindful of his coursework and pushes himself to do his personal best in all that he does. He realizes the importance of participating in all that school can offer. Students look up to Gavin. It has truly been a joy knowing Gavin all throughout his school career from kindergarten to senior, watching him grow into the man he has become,” said Principal Sheryl Johnson. “He is not only involved in school activities but I know he helps many of his neighbors and relatives and community needs. If someone needs help, Gavin is right there, often before he is asked. He knows how to have fun and interacts well with all ages. I know Gavin will go on to do great things.”
Hasse enjoys both playing and watching football, watching movies, reading and working on the family farm. He plans to attend college and is leaning toward a degree in agriculture.
