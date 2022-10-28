Gavin Hasse

Swanville Public School announced the October Senior High Student of the Month is senior Gavin Hasse. He is the son of David and Liza Hasse.

Hasse participates in many school activities, in both the areas of sports and other extracurriculars. He has been in football since seventh grade. He has also participated in theatre also since seventh grade. He is currently the student body president and has served in a council role three additional years.

Load comments