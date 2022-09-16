Kicking off the new school year, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, and Minnesota Goes to College are launching a series of financial aid webinars for Minnesota students and families as they prepare for the college-going process. All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali and Hmong. Attendees will be entered to win a $500 scholarship.
The series, which runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 25, will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college.
Series dates and topics:
• Sept. 27, 7 p.m. — Apply to College;
• Oct. 4, 7 p.m. — All About Financial Aid;
• Oct. 11, 7 p.m. — Prepare to Apply for Financial Aid;
• Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Complete Your FAFSA/Complete Your Dream Act Application; and
• Oct. 25, 7 p.m. — Scholarship Search.
To register any of the webinars using Zoom, visit https://ecmc.zoom.us/we binar/register/WN_pmax FAWTTZuLV1DP6hO65g
“The cost of attending higher education is a significant barrier for many Minnesotans, which makes raising awareness about available financial aid a vital part of our outreach,” said Minnesota Commissioner for Higher Education Dennis Olson. “Regardless of family income, numerous grants are available to help make college more affordable, and filling out the FAFSA is an important first step in accessing these funds and being able to pursue a postsecondary degree.”
“As a first-generation college student, I am extremely passionate about sharing tools and resources to help students find their path to and through the postsecondary process,” said Tara Pribnow, director of ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, who is helping to lead the virtual events. “Our goal with this collaboration is to help the most in-need students in Minnesota gain the knowledge and confidence to navigate the often confusing and intricate application and financial aid process.”
Visit https://www.ohe.state.mn.us/ for information about each of Minnesota’s financial aid programs. Questions can be directed to the state’s financial aid hotline: (651) 642-0567.
