Kicking off the new school year, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, and Minnesota Goes to College are launching a series of financial aid webinars for Minnesota students and families as they prepare for the college-going process. All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali and Hmong. Attendees will be entered to win a $500 scholarship.

The series, which runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 25, will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college.

