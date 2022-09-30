To support local high schools with their financial aid efforts, the Ready, Set, FAFSA series will again be offered to students and families this fall. Running now to Oct. 25, five virtual sessions will cover the college application process, general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college. All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali and Hmong.

Financial aid experts from local colleges will be available during the events to answer questions in the chat. Students who attend will be eligible to win a $500 scholarship. Registration is open now for families.

