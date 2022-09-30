To support local high schools with their financial aid efforts, the Ready, Set, FAFSA series will again be offered to students and families this fall. Running now to Oct. 25, five virtual sessions will cover the college application process, general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college. All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali and Hmong.
Financial aid experts from local colleges will be available during the events to answer questions in the chat. Students who attend will be eligible to win a $500 scholarship. Registration is open now for families.
The series, called “Ready, Set, FAFSA” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, ECMC The College Place, and Minnesota Goes to College.
Important Information Regarding Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO)
MDE has hard many concerns and a number of requests for clarification from students, families and community partners regarding PSEO. It is important that every school fully understand the requirements in Minnesota Statutes, Section 124D.09 in order to provide equitable access to this opportunity. Some of the issues that MDE frequently clarifies are:
• Dissemination of PSEO program information to students and families;
• Access to building space and technology for PSEO students;
• Availability of transportation reimbursement for eligible PSEO students; or
• Student eligibility outlined in statute vs. college admissions criteria.
In an effort to provide consistent and helpful guidance, MDE is offering Dual Credit Topic Sessions Thursdays at 2 p.m. These short, informal sessions are designed to support high school counselors and administrators around common PSEO and Concurrent Enrollment topics.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.