January marks the 20th annual National Mentoring Month, mentoring programs throughout the state will be celebrating the difference and real-life benefits of mentoring to the lives of young individuals with the message, Mentoring Amplifies.
Mentoring amplifies:
• Possibilities for students through one-on-one tutoring;
• Exploration through sharing stories and life experiences; and
• Community by building relationships across generations and cultures.
In Central Minnesota, nearly 200 Foster Grandparent volunteers are a part of this effort, serving in schools, Head Starts and other local non-profits. The volunteers of the Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program provide meaningful, supportive relationships for children with special needs that enrich the lives of all involved.
Foster Grandparents spend time eight to 40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, Foster Grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors, which is under the direction of AmeriCorps, consists of Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
