The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened Oct. 1. Filing the FAFSA is the first step a student must complete to be considered for financial aid from the federal government, state government, and the college they wish to attend. It is important to file the FAFSA early because some financial aid awards from states and colleges are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds become available on Oct. 1 each year for the following academic year so students should try to submit as early in October as they can.

Even if those who think they won’t qualify for financial aid due to income cutoffs, it’s still worth their time to complete a FAFSA. Financial circumstances change and not qualifying for aid now does not mean someone won’t be eligible in six months. It’s also important to note that submitting a FAFSA can help a student gain access to funds for school besides a student loan. Many schools require students to submit a FAFSA before they can be considered for academic or merit-based scholarships.

Load comments