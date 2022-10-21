The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened Oct. 1. Filing the FAFSA is the first step a student must complete to be considered for financial aid from the federal government, state government, and the college they wish to attend. It is important to file the FAFSA early because some financial aid awards from states and colleges are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds become available on Oct. 1 each year for the following academic year so students should try to submit as early in October as they can.
Even if those who think they won’t qualify for financial aid due to income cutoffs, it’s still worth their time to complete a FAFSA. Financial circumstances change and not qualifying for aid now does not mean someone won’t be eligible in six months. It’s also important to note that submitting a FAFSA can help a student gain access to funds for school besides a student loan. Many schools require students to submit a FAFSA before they can be considered for academic or merit-based scholarships.
Students should check with their school to determine what kinds of academic and merit-based scholarships they have and what the deadlines are for competing a FAFSA. Some schools and state grant programs require an earlier final submission of a FAFSA than the federal deadline.
The FAFSA is also a student’s ticket to federal and state grants as well as grants offered by some colleges and universities. Federal and state grants are awarded based on financial need and the best part is that most grant dollars don’t need to be paid back. To find agencies in your state that award grants for college, go to www2.ed.gov/about/con tacts/.
Another way the FAFSA can help a student access more money for college is through the Federal Work-Study Program. By filling out a FAFSA, students can qualify for the work study program which provides part-time jobs to students. While the FAFSA can determine a student’s eligibility for the program, it doesn’t guarantee a job. Students will still need to search and apply for positions. This program is administered by participating schools. Students can find out if the school they hope to attend participates in the work study program, by checking with the school’s financial aid office. What a student earns, also known as their total work study award, depends on several factors including when they apply, their level of financial need and their school’s funding level. No matter what, students will always earn at least the current federal minimum wage.
To learn more about how to file a FAFSA, students and/or their parents can watch a webinar from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union’s student loan partner, Student Choice at https://www.mmfcu.org/lending/student-loans
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.