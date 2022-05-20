Little Falls Community High School announced that Evan Swisher has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for May. He is the son of Pete and Beka Swisher.
Swisher has worked hard to place himself on the A Honor Roll throughout high school. Additionally, he is a two-year member of the LFCHS Honor Society.
A three-sport athlete for the Flyers, Swisher participated in soccer in the fall, Nordic skiing in the winter, and track and field in the spring. He has also been active in the Little Falls Natural Resources Club, FFA and band during his years at the high school.
“As Evan Swisher’s high school agriculture teacher and track coach for the past four years, I have had the opportunity to observe him in many leadership roles,” said Matt Petrowitz. “Mr. Swisher is a dedicated young man that sets the bar high for himself in the classroom and in extra-curricular activities. He leads by example with a quiet confidence that many students gravitate towards. In both class and on the track, Evan is always there for anyone who needs assistance or just a few kind words of encouragement. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and will truly miss having him in class and on the team.”
In his spare time, Swisher enjoys biking, reading, playing soccer and skiing.
Swisher will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the fall where he will pursue a degree in forestry.
