Little Falls Community High School announced that Ethan Poser was chosen as the Boy of the Month for February. He is the son of Bruce and Margie Poser.
Poser has been on the A honor roll throughout high school, is a two-year member of the Honors Society, and was named to the Central Lakes College President’s List during his junior year.
During Poser’s high school career, he was a two-sport athlete participating in basketball and track and field all four years. As a junior, he was recognized as All-Conference for track and field. Furthermore, the DECA program has filled a niche for Poser beginning his freshman year, and this year he is leading the chapter as its president. His service as a Link leader during his junior and senior year and his selection as homecoming representative during his sophomore year complete Poser’s resume.
Volunteer activities for Poser include participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program, giving of his time to St. Mary’s Church and making phone calls for the Day of Caring. Additionally, Poser earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America.
Mike Kaluza, high school business teacher and DECA adviser, said he was honored to share words of praise on behalf of Poser.
“Ethan sets high standards for himself as evidenced through his school work and his 4.0 GPA, as well as through his work in our DECA chapter. Ethan has been a part of our DECA program since he was a freshman, and now his senior year he was chosen as chapter president,” Kaluza said. “It’s exciting that Ethan has already started a successful online resale business and is utilizing many of his skills in the classroom and through DECA. He has unlimited potential ahead of him.”
Poser enjoys collecting shoes, investing, traveling, trading and collecting basketball and football cards when he has free time.
Poser plans to attend the University of St. Thomas or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study finance.
