Royalton High School announced that Erin Borash was selected as Student of the Month for December 2021. She is the daughter of Ronald and Ann Borash.
Support from her family is extremely important to Borash.
“From a young age, my parents instilled in me the value of hard work. I am thankful for the experience farm life has given me, and know that the responsibilities have given me a stronger work ethic. However, the most important lesson my family has taught me is to trust in God. While this path is often unclear and confusing, I feel blessed to have my parents and seven older siblings to watch as examples,” she said. “My family pushes me to give my best effort in everything I do, whether during a race, on a school project, or just in everyday life.”
At Royalton High School, Borash is involved in many activities, including cross-country, where she was a state qualifier, track and field, Student Council, Minnesota Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YES/Tech Club, Jazz Band and FFA.
Borash said she believes all these activities plays a large role in her ability to meet people and make friends.
“I would highly encourage all students to join a club or sport, they are a great way to get more involved in the school community and meet new people. I have gained amazing friendships through these activities over the years,” Borash said.
Outside of school, Borash spends time working on the family farm along with being an active member in the Holy Cross Catholic Church of North Prairie. There she is a member of the choir, a religious education teacher and a member of the Guardian Angels Youth Group. She is also a member of the Two Rivers Trailblazer 4-H Club, and has shown just about every class of animal including chickens, ducks, geese, sheep and cows.
Borash believes these activities have had a large impact on her life.
“The Catholic faith is a fundamental aspect of my life and 4-H has pushed me to become more involved in my community and to try new things,” she said.
When it comes to her classes, Borash chose college writing Composition I and II as her favorites.
“I liked the challenge and work the class provided. It was satisfying to see myself improve over the course of the year as a writer,” Borash said. “I would recommend this class to anyone who is willing to put in the time and effort this class demands. Many of the skills and concepts I have grasped from composition can also apply to other classes and areas outside of school.”
A favorite memory for Borash during high school was the cross-country section meet at Holdingford, which happened to fall on her birthday.
“While I was warming up for the race, my teammates rallied up all the other teams at the starting line and they all sang to me. Though it was a little embarrassing at first, it was a really special moment,” she said.
Cross-country also tops her list of favorite activities.
“Being a part of the cross-country team for the past seven years has been an experience I will look back on well after graduating. The sport has strengthened me mentally and physically, and I appreciate the challenge of it,” Borash said. “My teammates and coaches likewise contributed to making my cross-country experience memorable. They were a very encouraging and energetic team and I will definitely miss my time there.”
Next year, Borash knows she is going to school, she’s just not 100% sure where yet.
As to where she sees herself in 10 years, she has a couple of ideas.
“I have agreed to become a live-in babysitter for my brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law’s future children. However, on the off chance that that doesn’t work out, in 10 years I hope to be happily married and start a family of my own, on a small farm.”
“With all the craziness transpiring in the world these past couple of years, it can be easy to sit back and hit cruise. Do not let this happen,” Borash advises young students. “Your school days will be over before you know it, so do not be afraid to try new things and give your best effort. If you do this, in the end, you will look back at your school days comforted that you made the most out of the time given.”
