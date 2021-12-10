Royalton High School announced that Emma Kasella was selected as Student of the Month for October. She is the daughter of Steve and Colleen.
At Royalton High School, Emma is involved in volleyball, managing wrestling, softball, Student Council, the Minnesota Honor Society and YES Club.
Being part of teams and groups is something Kasella said she loves.
“I have a passion for the sports I’m in and love being a part of the teams. The other three clubs I’m in have bettered my leadership skills and helped me be involved in more community service,” she said.
Kasella said her family has had a large impact on her success.
“My family has greatly influenced my work ethic and drive in school and in life. Growing up on a farm taught me discipline and hard work. I’m glad my parents encouraged me to help out picking eggs or walk the barn because that discipline has led me to the success I have today. I enjoy fishing and hunting or really anything outside and some of my favorite memories as a child were made out on the lake or adventuring outside with my brothers,” Kasella said.
“My favorite class is biology because I have always had an interest in how the body works. Biology helped me discover that nursing really is the career I want to pursue,” Kasella said.
A favorite memory for Kasella was going to prom last year.
“One of my favorite high school memories was going to prom last year because it seemed like we had one normal night in an incredibly strange year,” she said.
Kasella plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing after high school, but is undecided as to which school she will attend.
In 10 years, Kasella said, “I hope to have a job as an RN in an oncology or pediatric setting. My whole life I have known I want to make an impact in the lives of others, and oncology and pediatrics are areas where I feel I personally could make the greatest impact.”
Kasella’s advice for high school freshmen is, “When it’s all said and done, you won’t remember every lecture; what you will cherish are the memories made with friends along the way. So, take in every moment, for people really do mean it when they say it flies by fast.”
