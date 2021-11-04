Little Falls Community High School has announced that Emma Holey has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for October. She is the daughter of Joel and Melissa Holey.
Holey has worked to land herself on the A Honor Roll her entire high school career. Additionally, her academic achievements are noticeable by her induction into the LFCHS Honor Society and her acknowledgment on the CLC President’s List during her junior year for her success in College in the Schools coursework.
The sport of volleyball has been extremely important to Holey during her years as a Flyer. She was named All-Conference and All-Area Honorable Mention during her junior year and was the Flyer defensive player of the year as a junior. This year, Holey has captained the Flyers.
Participating in DECA and taking on the role of a LINK leader as a junior and a senior have been additional activities of Holey. During her freshman-junior years, she also performed in band.
“I have known Emma Holey since she was a student in my ninth-grade science class. This year, as a senior, Emma is a student in my CIS Physics class. Emma is that irresistible force that we all hear about. Nothing is going to get in the way of her trying to learn something,” said Michael Huck, high school science teacher. “If she has questions, she is going to ask. If she is unclear, she will ask again. If she has a problem, she will work on it until she can figure it out.
“The work Emma does in class is always top-level. If there seems to be something wrong with a graph or lab or project, she will get it fixed before turning it in. Emma works hard to get her work as close to perfection as she is able,” Huck said.
“Emma has also been involved with Knowledge Bowl. In this, she has shown a wide variety of knowledge and her enjoyment of competition. A great student, involved in activities and a genuinely nice person, Emma certainly fits the mold for Student of the Month and is a role model for others,” Huck said.
Holey volunteers by giving her time to her church, helping with and coaching middle school volleyball and cleaning yards and raking for those who need help.
When she is not in school, Holey enjoys playing volleyball, hanging out with friends, being outside, shopping and playing with her dog, Pickles.
After graduation, Holey plans to attend college to major in accounting while playing volleyball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.