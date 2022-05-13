Royalton High School announced that Ella Sliter was selected as Student of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Greg and Sara.
In school, Sliter’s favorite classes are in human body systems (HBS) and physics.
“In HBS I loved being able to dive deeper into what a human body actually does. My favorite part about the class would have been dissecting a cow eyeball. I would recommend to anyone who has interest in the medical field to take HBS. Physics is also another one of my top classes, which is weird because I dread the work done in the class. I think it is one of my favorite classes just because of the people and the teacher,” she said.
Sliter has also been involved in a number of activities, including has been involved in Minnesota Honor Society, Y.E.S/Tech Club, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Basketball and softball.
“Each activity has taught me teamwork, leadership and time efficiency,” she said.
Sliter said she believes her family has been vital in teaching her and helping her learn many things.
“My family has taught me to have a hard work ethic, leadership, a positive attitude, and overall enjoy what is going on,” she said.
Next year, Sliter plans to head out west and attend Montana State University. She isn’t quite sure what she wants to major in yet.
Sliter’s advice for freshmen is to “Have fun while you can. Also, PSEO classes will save you in the long run.”
