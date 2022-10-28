Little Falls Community High School announced that Elizabeth Ahlin has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for September. She is the daughter of Craig Ahlin and Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin.
Academic distinctions for Ahlin include being on the “A” Honor Roll throughout high school and being named to the Honor Society during her junior year. Additionally, she was chosen as the LFCHS ExCEL award recipient and represented the Flyers at the state level.
The music department is an area where Ahlin certainly feels at home. She has been a member of the Jubileers, Concert Choir, Women’s Choir, Wind Symphony, Jazz Band and Concert Band throughout high school. She has also found much success in the fall play and school musical. Her leadership skills are evidenced by her roles as secretary and president of the drama club.
Athletics have been incredibly important to Ahlin. Tennis has been her main sport during the fall and her success is evidenced by her All-Conference distinction the last three years of her career and All-Conference honorable mention as a freshman. As a senior, she was named to the All-State Academic team. During her sophomore and junior years, Ahlin also participated in cross-country during the fall. Nordic skiing is Ahlin’s sport of choice during the winter months and track and field is what is on the books for her in the spring.
Creating a welcoming atmosphere at LFCHS is also important to Ahlin. For the last two years, she has been chosen as a LINK leader. Knowledge Bowl completes Ahlin’s list of co-curricular activities.
Ahlin enjoys giving back to the community through volunteer activities. She has shared her time with countless youth at First Lutheran Church. Additionally, she shares her gifts as a community service tennis coach and volunteer with the Little Falls Summer Theatre program. Our Town 56345 and the Friends of Linden Hill programs have also benefitted from Ahlin’s gift of time.
“I have known Beth for six years in several capacities,” said John Morgan, high school math teacher. “I have seen her excel throughout her high school career in academics, athletics and the arts. Having Beth in three math courses has given me the opportunity to see how she can thread the needle from concept to concept, building on prior knowledge to expand her mathematical toolbox in order to solve complex problems. Beth’s determination and dedication to her education are a testament to the type of top-notch student that she is. Along with being witty, kind and helpful, she is an all-around great person.”
“Over the six years that I have gotten to know Beth, it all started on the tennis court. When I started out coaching tennis in Little Falls all those years ago, Beth was just a little seventh grader. Akin to her strengths in the classroom, Beth has had an incredible tennis career for the Flyers. She has brought grit, enthusiasm and leadership to the Flyers tennis team. She and her senior teammates led the Flyers to an unbelievable 14-7 season,” Morgan said. “Beth has a certain passion for the things that she loves including skiing, running, making music in band and choir and acting in theater. Beth Ahlin does not do anything unless she is going to give it her all and this is what makes her such a wonderful young lady. There is no ceiling to what she can do with her future.”
When Ahlin isn’t busy with school, extracurricular activities, or volunteering, she enjoys running, playing tennis, skiing, knitting, singing and hanging out with her friends.
Ahlin’s future plans are to attend college after high school.
