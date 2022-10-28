Elizabeth Ahlin

Little Falls Community High School announced that Elizabeth Ahlin has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for September. She is the daughter of Craig Ahlin and Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin.

Academic distinctions for Ahlin include being on the “A” Honor Roll throughout high school and being named to the Honor Society during her junior year. Additionally, she was chosen as the LFCHS ExCEL award recipient and represented the Flyers at the state level.

