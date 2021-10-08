ABC students
Submitted photo

Students at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall were recognized for their performance in Academics, Behavior and Citizenship (ABC) and showing Flyer Pride often.

These students are working hard and receive no behavior slips.

Students recognized for the month of September were front row (from left): MaKenna Adamietz, Levi Sandbakken, Lucille Linkert, Emily Wozniak and Ethan Petersen. Back row: Kendal Plante, Sam Strack, Abigail Jacobs, Emma Gatts and Gabe Norberg.

