Every month teachers at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall select an ABC student from their classroom.
A stands for Academics, B for Behavior and C for Citizenship. These students are working hard, receive no behavior slips and show Flyer Pride often.
October ABC Students include front row (from left): Adalizia Pachan-O’Brien, Auriana Bone, Maci Norberg, Riley Sherman and Cora Norberg. Back row: Autumn Schmidt, Ethan Petersen, Carter Mead and Elliot Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.