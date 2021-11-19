ABC students
Submitted photo

Every month teachers at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall select an ABC student from their classroom.

A stands for Academics, B for Behavior and C for Citizenship. These students are working hard, receive no behavior slips and show Flyer Pride often.

October ABC Students include front row (from left): Adalizia Pachan-O’Brien, Auriana Bone, Maci Norberg, Riley Sherman and Cora Norberg. Back row: Autumn Schmidt, Ethan Petersen, Carter Mead and Elliot Smith.

