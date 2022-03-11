Bike winners
Submitted photo

During the month of February, Dr. Knight Elementary students in Randall were busy meeting their goals for “I Love To Read Month.”

Students who met their goals were able to put their names in for a drawing to win a new bicycle, sponsored by KEA.

The lucky bike winners were (from left): Gage Guck, Autumn Schmidt, Reed Jensen, Makenna Adamietz, Maxwell Klein, Kendra Kirstead and Elly Jensen.

