Dr. S.G. Knight students and families donated new socks to “Socktober.”
Collected were 893 pairs of socks which will be donated to the local community organizations supporting those in need. The Randall-Cushing Little Elk Lions donated 105 pairs to support Socktober.
Classroom collections were fourth grade – nine pair; fifth grade – 87 pair; second grade – 108 pair; third grade – 145 pair and kindergarten – 204 pair. The classroom collecting the most socks was Gabrielle Gwost’s first graders, who collected 235 pairs. They will be treated to a pizza party donated by fifth-grade teacher Melonie Brown and her family.
Pictured with the collection of socks are front row (from left): Ben Hansen, Lucille Linkert and Drake Waldoch. Back row: Aleen Podtburg, Adrian Waldoch, Avery Amstutz, Levi Sandbakken, Sam Strack, Renee Hegg – Randall-Cushing Little Elks Lions member; Mya Czech, Emily Wozniak, Reed Jensen, Adelyn Czech and Evelyn Amstutz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.