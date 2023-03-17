Swanville Public School announced that the February Junior High Student of the Month is eighth-grader Delaney Chuba. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.
Chuba plays volleyball, softball and basketball participating since sixth grade to the present. She is also in the band and this school year was elected to the Student Council. She is a student that is consistently on the academic honor roll.
She was recently awarded Athlete of the Month for December for basketball. Chuba’s favorite thing about school is seeing her friends, learning new things and participating in sports.
Her advice to other students is: “Even if people aren’t your friends, treat them with respect and kindness; you don’t know what they are going through.”
Chuba strives to a role model for the younger students.
“I thoroughly enjoy working with Delaney in class. Even though she is involved in several school activities she manages to keep her grades up in all of her classes and does quite well. She strives to always give her best effort,” said mathematics teacher Liza Hasse. “Delaney is willing to seek help when needed but she always tries to solve the problem on her own first.
“Delaney maintains a positive attitude in class towards the teacher and her peers. Delaney has developed into a positive leader in her class. She encourages others to do what is right and to always do their best,” Hasse said.
Outside of school, Chuba volunteers for Swanville Athletic Booster Club and volunteers at her church.
She enjoys playing sports, reading, listening to her sister sing, spending time with family and friends and really enjoys going to the gym with her family.
She plans to attend college and is most interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.
