Delaney Chuba
Submitted photo

Swanville Public School announced that the February Junior High Student of the Month is eighth-grader Delaney Chuba. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.

Chuba plays volleyball, softball and basketball participating since sixth grade to the present. She is also in the band and this school year was elected to the Student Council. She is a student that is consistently on the academic honor roll.

