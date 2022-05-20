Royalton High School announced that David Fountain was selected as Student of the Month for May. He is the son of Matthew and Jackie.
In school, Fountain participated in cross-country, basketball, track and is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society.
“I enjoy all of these activities because I get to hang out with friends competing in different sports and being involved in the community. My favorite activity I was involved in during school was cross-country. One of the main reasons it was my favorite activity was because it felt more like a family than a team. After every meet all the runners are walking around congratulating the other runners no matter if they took first place or last place, and it doesn’t matter if they know the person or not,” Fountain said.
Citing his favorite class as his “Get Wired” class, and suggests other students take the class. “The reason I suggest taking this class is because if you ever need to fix something like an outlet it gives you the skills to do so,” he said.
Fountain said his family has been a huge part of his life.
“My family has played a big part in where I am today. From a young age my family has taught me that I have to work hard for what I want and that I need to have a strong work ethic. I’ve always been expected to try to be the best I can be and work towards what I want in life,” he said. “My older siblings have always pushed me in life, and that doesn’t matter if we were fishing, playing baseball or even comparing grades. If it weren’t for my family’s support I don’t know if I would be as successful as I am today. Some things I enjoy doing with my family are going fishing, golfing, and camping with them.”
Fountain loves being outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
“Outside of school activities I pretty much only hunt and fish. I enjoy hunting and fishing a lot because it’s a good way for me to forget about everything else going on in my life and relax. Hunting and fishing give me reasons to be outside and enjoy nature,” he said.
After graduation, Fountain plans to head north to Duluth to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with an eye toward a career in aerospace engineering.
Fountain’s advice to younger students is: “Always hold yourself accountable and to a high standard in school because it will build a great foundation and a great work ethic for your future self.”
