Dane Espelien, Abriana Welle
Submitted photo

Students at Mary of Lourdes Middle School, Dane Espelien, left, son of Eileen and James Espelien, and Abriana Welle, daughter of Jonathan and Desirae Welle, are being recognized.

Espelien said his favorite class is social studies. He plays trumpet in the MOL band and also enjoy playing guitar and piano.

Welle also listed social studies as her favorite class. She enjoys playing clarinet in the band/Jazz band and participates in tennis, dance and Knowledge Bowl.

