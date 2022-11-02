In response to feedback from the community and comments at recent school board meetings, there will be a District Curriculum Advisory Committee formed later in the school year, according to Upsala Supt. Vern Capelle. This was explained to the Board at its monthly meeting, Oct. 26.
“There was very good discussion at the community forum a week ago,” he said. “There were a lot of good comments. There were about 50 people there.”
Capelle and the Board’s Curriculum Committee will formalize what the advisory committee process will be.
“One of the things we would like to reinforce with the community is that new curriculum is always available to review before being approved by the school board,” Capelle said.
The curriculum review cycle is completed over six years. The core subjects of English/language arts, social studies, science and math are each reviewed alone. During the other two years of the cycle, other subjects are reviewed together.
Upsala School Board Briefs
In other business Oct. 26, the Upsala School Board:
• Learned that summer worker custodial hours for three students were extended to cover vacant positions. “We are advertising, so this is just for the time being,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “So far, it’s been working;”
• Heard that Gina Boeckermann and Karen Koblyninski were chosen Support Staff Educators of Excellence by Resource Training and Solutions;
• Approved the following donations: $$250 from the USA Community Choir for event hosting; $325 from the USA Community Choir for music program, $1,000 from the Peter R. Marsh Foundation for the music department; and $1,000 from Columbia Gear for the robotics program;
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Makayla Brenner, effective Oct. 19;
• Approved a resolution of Application to Minnesota State High School League Foundation for a grant supporting preparations for the upcoming Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser event;
• Acknowledged a grant from the Lego Foundation as part of the First District partnership that was approved in August. The grant supplies online curriculum for kindergarten, third and fourth grades, as well as the Lego kits necessary to facilitate the First Lego League for 2022-2023. The grant also provides four seats of professional development for teachers and is renewable for up to three years. Future years include curriculum, professional development and equipment for additional grades. The estimated total value of the grant over three years is $45,000. “We are the first school district in Minnesota to have a FIRST partnership in robotics,” Capelle noted;
• Approved an increase in game worker stipend from $35 to $40 per event. This includes clock operators, scorekeepers and ticket takers; and
• Approved Nick Klug as assistant/JV girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board is one week early due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
