In response to feedback from the community and comments at recent school board meetings, there will be a District Curriculum Advisory Committee formed later in the school year, according to Upsala Supt. Vern Capelle. This was explained to the Board at its monthly meeting, Oct. 26.

“There was very good discussion at the community forum a week ago,” he said. “There were a lot of good comments. There were about 50 people there.”

