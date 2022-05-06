Swanville Public School announced the April Senior High student of the month is junior Courtney Och. She is the daughter of Stephanie and James Och.
She has served on student council and participated in a number of art competitions.
Och has received first place awards at art shows for her work. She is a former student of the month and the art departmental award winner as an underclassman.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed having Courtney as a student over the years. As a student, she is inquisitive, conscientious and driven to do her very best. Courtney is an extremely talented artist, and her abilities go above and beyond anyone that I have had the pleasure of working with. She has a very kind and gentle nature, and she is well liked by her peers,” said arts instructor Kerry Osberg.
Och has a wide variety of interests, which include drawing, listening to a wide variety of music, taking photos in nature and playing video games. She also said that she is an admirer of many types of movies and shows.
Och said her favorites in school are her art and English classes. She also loves being with her friends throughout the day.
She advises other students to, “Stay on top of your assignments. Don’t fall behind. Try your best and study.”
“Courtney Och is a stand-out student. Courtney possesses incredible art skills and knowledge which her classmates admire and respect. Courtney brightens any classroom she enters with her supportive, engaged attitude and her respect of others’ thoughts and ideas. Courtney is a joy to have in class and to work with in any area. Congratulations, Courtney, thank you for being an example of grace, hard work, and kindness to those around you,” said English instructor Chantelle Frie.
